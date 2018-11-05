Cris Carter on Cam Newton: He’s stabilized his passing technique and emotion as the face of the franchise
Cris Carter talks Cam Newton on today's show. Cris reacts to Cam's performance in the Carolina Panthers Panthers' win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He thinks Cam has stabilized his passing technique and emotions as the face of the franchise.
