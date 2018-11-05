Nick Wright: ‘The Saints now have the best RB and WR Drew Brees has ever played with’
Video Details
- Alvin Kamara
- Drew Brees
- First Things First
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- NFL
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss the New Orleans Saints handing the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season. Hear what Nick has to say about Drew Brees' dynamic duo - Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.
