Nick Wright looks ahead to the Seahawks vs. Chargers Week 9 matchup
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter preview the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 matchup. Hear who Nick think has the edge is this game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices