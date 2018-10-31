Cris Carter makes the case for why Kawhi and the Raptors are the team to beat in the East
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright react to the Toronto Raptors defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 129-112. Hear what Cris has to say about Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices