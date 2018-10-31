Nick Wright explains how the Packers’ trade was another example of their misuse of Aaron Rodgers
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss the Green Bay Packers trading Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Washington. Hear how they think this trade will impact Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
