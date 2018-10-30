Nick Wright explains why the Cavs’ decision to fire Ty Lue after an 0-6 start is ‘disrespectful’
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NBA on today's show. Hear why Nick thinks the Cleveland Cavaliers' decision to fire on Tyronn Lue after 0-6 start is disrespectful. Do you agree with Nick?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices