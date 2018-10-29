Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the power struggle between Hue Jackson and Todd Haley
Cris Carter and Nick Wright react to Cleveland Brown's lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers yesterday. They discuss the power struggle between Hue Jackson, Todd Haley, and how their conflict affects the team's performance in the season.
