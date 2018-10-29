Nick Wright believes Patrick Mahomes has made a solid case for NFL MVP
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Cris Carter to discuss Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Hear why Nick thinks Mahomes is the NFL MVP through Week 8. Do you agree with Nick?
