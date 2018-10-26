Cris Carter explains why beating the previously unbeaten Nuggets is exceedingly important for the Lakers
Cris Carter is impressed by the Lakers first home win over the Nuggets last night. Cris explains why beating the Nuggets is exceedingly important for the Lakers, especially for their young players.
