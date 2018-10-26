Nick Wright thinks the Rockets’ trade offer for Jimmy Butler should be a ‘no-brainer’ for Minnesota
Video Details
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- Jimmy Butler
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- NBA
- Nick Wright
- Northwest
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss reports the Houston Rockets made an offer for Jimmy Butler, which includes four 1st-round picks. Hear why Nick thinks this offer should be a no-brainer for the Minnesota Timberwovles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices