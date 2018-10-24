Brian Urlacher believes Khalil Mack is a perfect fit for the Bears and the city of Chicago
Video Details
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher joins First Things First to discuss NFL. Hear what Brian has to say about Khalil Mack's impact on the Chicago Bears.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices