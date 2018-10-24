Nick Wright on Blake Griffin’s career-high 50-point game: If he’s healthy, he is still one of the 12 best players in basketball
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin scoring a career-high 50 points in win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Nick shares his thoughts on Griffin.
