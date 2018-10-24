Nick Wright evaluates Clayton Kershaw’s performance in World Series Game 1 loss
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Boston Red Sox
- Clayton Kershaw
- First Things First
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- NL
- NL West
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter recap Game 1 of the 2018 World Series. Hear what Nick has to say about Clayton Kershaw's performance in loss to the Boston Red Sox.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices