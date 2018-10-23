Cris Carter on the Jags sticking with Bortles: ‘They didn’t have no choice!’
Cris Carter and Nick Wright reacts to the Jacksonville Jaguars deciding to start Blake Bortles over Cody Kessler this Sunday. Hear what Cris has to say about Bortles and the Jags.
