Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the Eagles’ fourth-quarter collapse against the Panthers
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss the Philadelphia Eagles 17-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Hear what they have to say about Doug Pederson and the defending Super Bowl champs dropping to 3-4.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices