Cris Carter gives the Jags advice after benching Bortles: ‘Swallow your pride, pick up the phone and call Colin Kaepernick’
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss the Jacksonville Jaguars benching Blake Bortles in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans. Cris gives the Jags some 'free advice' after benching their QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices