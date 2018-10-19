Cris Carter shares his expectations for Carson Wentz this week against the Panthers on FOX
Video Details
- Carolina Panthers
- Carson Wentz
- Carson Wentz
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NFL. Hear what Cris Carter thinks we'll see from Eagles QB Carson Wentz this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices