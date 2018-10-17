‘You got a superstar in Jayson Tatum’: Nick Wright on the Celtics’ win against the Sixers
Nick Wright and Chris Carter talk NBA on today's show. Hear why Wright thinks the Boston Celtics depth was too much for the Philadelphia 76ers to overcome in the 2018-19 NBA season opener.
