Nick Wright and Chris Carter preview the Celtics vs. Sixers NBA 2018-19 season opener
Video Details
Nick Wright and Chris Carter talk NBA on today's show. Hear why Nick Wright thinks the Philadelphia Sixers are the best team in the Eastern Conference ahead of the 2018-19 NBA season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices