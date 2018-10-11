‘Their season hangs in the balance’: Cris Carter breaks down TNF’s Eagles-Giants matchup
Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss who needs a win more between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants ahead of their matchup on Thursday Night football tonight.
