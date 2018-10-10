Cris Carter and Nick Wright explain why the Eagles should trade for LeSean McCoy
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- Buffalo Bills
- First Things First
- Le'Veon Bell
- LeSean McCoy
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk NFL on today's show. Hear why they think LeSean McCoy is the better fit for the Philadelphia Eagles and not Le'Veon Bell.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices