Nick Wright: Packers’ issues start with the ’52 guys around him and the head coach’ — not Aaron Rodgers
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NFL. Hear what Nick has to say about Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices