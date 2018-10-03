Cris Carter outlines what it is going to take for LeBron to make it work with his new point guard
Cris Carter talks NBA to today's show. Hear what Cris has to say about LeBron James and Lonzo Ball relationship on the Los Angeles Lakers.
- What the veteran players have told us, in talking with Shane Battier, in talking with Dwyane Wade, in talking with--
NICK WRIGHT: Richard Jefferson.
- --Richard Jefferson, Birdman I talked to, and all these guys had a different level of respect for LeBron, because they were competing against him. They knew what a great player-- now, these younger players, they just only been in the league one or two years. LeBron has a reputation, but they haven't had much interaction. And LeBron has opened himself up to a number of team-building exercises.
I mean, they do a lot of things, going to games together. You can see the Cavs. They jumped on a plane, went to the big Ohio State game, where they are on the sideline. So LeBron has done-- and some of these veterans said that LeBron is the best teammate that they've ever had. I just hope that-- I know he's got a lot of things going on off the field. I know he's got a family. But I hope he doesn't close that door to those younger players. And I hope that he's as inviting as he's been the last several years.
I know when we drafted Randy Moss, one of the things-- I asked Randy, forget about what I like to do. I mean, we're two different generations. What do you like to do? And he was like, man, I really like to fish. Man, I like to fish a lot. And I'm like, man, we're gonna buy a boat. He was like, what? Yeah, I'mma buy a bass boat. So we spent, I'm talking about hundreds of hours, Minnesota, in all the tri-state area, south Florida fishing. We went to Georgia one time on a fishing trip.
But I had to make sure that I invited him, that I want him to be a part of my life. And he let me in his life, and it made a special interaction there between us. So I just hope LeBron continues to be open to doing these things, Jenna.
