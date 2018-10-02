Nick Wright reacts to Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher grabbing a player’s face mask
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher grabbing Tyrel Dodson's face mask in recent game.
