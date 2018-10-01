Nick Wright on Frank Reich’s questionable 4th down call as Colts fall to Texans in OT
Video Details
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Cris Carter to discuss the Indianapolis Colts 37-34 loss to the Houston Texans. Hear what Nick has to say about Frank Reich's questionable call.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices