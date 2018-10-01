Nick Wright reacts to Zeke’s dominating performance in win against the Lions
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss Ezekiel Elliott's performance in the Dallas Cowboys 26-24 win over the Detroit Lions.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices