- This was a black mark on an otherwise great league. This was an embarrassment. There was none of the nonsense reasons that Kaep isn't in the league. We know why Kaep isn't in the league.

But at least people can say, oh, he's going to be too much media attention for a backup quarterback. Oh, we have a different system for a cap system. Oh, he's been out of football too long at this point.

None of them applied to Eric Reid. He was young, relatively inexpensive, has made a Pro Bowl, healthy, at a position a lot of teams need. And he was on the street for one reason and one reason only, he knelt alongside Kaep.

Mm-hmm.

And I will give the new owner of the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, credit, because I do not think the former owner, Jerry Richardson, would have even considered allowing this. And by the way, one other small note, so it turns out even if you do file a grievance for collusion against the league, doesn't make you ineligible to be signed. That's another thing on Kaep, people say, well, the moment he filed that grievance, filed that lawsuit, he gave up any chance to play pro football again. Wouldn't the case for Eric Reid. I am incredibly happy for him and for the league, because this was a bad look that this player was unemployed.

I know it was a football decision. Talking with their defensive coordinator, Eric Washington, and he talked about what I talk about all the time. NFL, they have these boards, or they have these charts of players that are available. And they needed a safety this off season. They spent money on a safety.

And then they had some guys that they had drafted, or guys around that they wanted to see, so they actually had the people that they wanted to see. The guy they invested money in, he ends up getting hurt. The first guy on the board when you start getting these check, OK, he's gone, he's gone, it was Eric Reid. It was really a football decision.

I mean, I asked him that question. Is this about anything else? Is this about the new owner trying to make a splash? He's like, no. Is this trying to throw salt at Jerry Richardson? No, this is purely football.

They didn't ask him one question about the national anthem. It really was about we believe that you are a dual safety. We believe you can cover tight ends. You can cover running backs. He can play in the box.

They have a veteran safety in Adams, his 15th year in the league. So between him and Eric Reid, they'll have one of the veteran savvy safeties there where both of them can rotate. One play center field. The other play down in the box.

They have enough video on him. They played against him three times in the regular season, one time in the playoffs. They believe he's an outstanding player. They know people on the team who can vouch for his credibility on and off the field.

NICK WRIGHT: Torrey Smith.

- He's a great family guy. He's a great community guy. The guy's never caused one type of riff in the NFL.

And for me, the reason why I was upset was not because he kneeled besides Kaep and got the same penalty as Kaep is, in America, you can't deny a person the ability to make money and take care of his family. And people just sitting there acting like that's OK, like we're going to just sit here and just watch this happen, and we're going to be OK with it.

This was a guy who's done everything the right way. Ever since he went to LSU, it's been about football. It's been about the right things. And even when he took the knee next to Kaep, it was about the right thing.