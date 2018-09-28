- I wanted to be all in on the Rams because I love the way they did their offseason. Let's not worry about personalities and locker rooms. Let's acquire talent and figure it out. My only hesitation was Goff, last year, was an A-minus. Is that an outlier? Is he really a B level quarterback?

Well, this year he's been an A-plus level quarterback. And you're right to give him credit. Last night was the best individual game a Rams quarterback has ever played.

Note-- no one since Norm Van Brocklin has had that many touchdowns and no picks. Keep in mind, Kurt Warner played there for the Greatest Show on Turf. Like, they've had some very good teams.

But it's, to me and you alluded to it, it's not just Goff, even though he was great. How many of these touchdowns are you going to see where he's got a wide receiver with Anthony Barr running on him? That is some of their pre-snap stuff.

You broke it down to me before the game because I felt like Barr was getting a bum rap on Twitter. I was like, you can't ask Anthony Barr, who's an excellent linebacker, to cover Cooper Kupp, to cover Robert Woods.

- Jen, I had the smart guy attacking me. Hey Cris, oh yeah, you watch the game? Yeah, I stayed up and watched the whole game. Yeah, I saw you tweeting and everything. Did you get any sleep? I got a little bit of sleep because I was watching the Ryder Cup.

OK, I've got these plays. They're on my computer and everything. You got time?

NICK WRIGHT: That's exactly what happened.

- You got time? I got four plays. Tell me what happened right there.

- That's exactly what happened because I saw--

CRIS CARTER: Let me wake up.

- Right. --because I saw Cooper Kupp get matched up on Anthony Barr. And that-- Mike Zimmer's too good of a defensive coach, they're too good of a defensive team for that to be the plan. OK, we're going to have Anthony Barr cover Cooper Kupp.

Right there he's on Gurley. Here he's on Cooper Kupp. A play later or a touchdown later to Robert Woods he's on Robert Woods. There's the one to Robert Woods. On the one to Kupp they did some motion before pre-snap and then motion after the snap that got the Vikings crossed up. And on the one to Robert Woods the Vikings just kind of had to pick their poison.

They wanted to stay in their base defense because if you go to nickel they're afraid Gurley's going to kill him. So that's where the personnel gives him advantage. So they left one fewer DB out there another linebacker out there and the Rams diagnosed it and took advantage of it.

- I think it's a great point that Nick picks up. Sean McVay and Jared Goff, they had targeted Anthony Barr as a linebacker. Now he's a former UCLA kid coming back to Los Angeles playing there. But they had targeted him for not a happy homecoming.

Got him isolated in one-on-one match ups. Todd Gurley early Kupp later on and then we saw Woods with the seam route. So they're game planning and being in sync, that offensive coordinator, head coach with their quarterback-- you could see it paying dividend.

- We didn't have many questions about what this Rams offense was going to be like last night. We did have a few questions about their defense. We thought both their corners would be out. Marcus Peters ended up being available and starting.

But what did you see from them on defense? It wasn't a total blow out but that was really where the strength of this team was when we first came into the season, we thought it was.

- Listen, on the defensive side of the ball I want to give number-- is at number eight? What number does Kirk Cousins wear? --number eight for the Vikings a lot of credit.

- Yes.

- I thought he played excellent. Because they do have a good defense and this was a game that they paid Kirk Cousins for. I know he had the fumble at the end. I thought Kirk Cousins played an outstanding game and made some very difficult throws against, to your point, a formidable defense. The Rams were just overpowering.