- Listen, Frank Gore is the only player on the Dolphins who's won in this building-- who's won at Gillette. And he did it-- not as a Dolphin-- he did it as a San Francisco 49er. And that's not to make the point that he brings some knowledge, but it's to the point that nobody in the AFC East goes to New England and wins. The Patriots, with Tom Brady at the quarterback since 2007, they're 27 and 1 at home against the AFC East. And the one loss was a week 17 game that Brady didn't play the second half.

So in games that Brady actually plays from '07 to now, they're 27 and 0. So I say that to say this. If the Pats lose this weekend, it is officially panic time. It is not the typical slow start. It is not, oh, wait 'til November. It is uncharted waters. Three straight losses would be first since '02. 1 and 3 for worst start in almost 20 years for them. And to lose a divisional home game that matters-- something they haven't done since prior to the undefeated season-- like, it would be official panic time in New England if they lose this weekend.