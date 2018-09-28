- Yesterday, the Carolina Panthers are in the news-- a guy you're familiar with, a guy you've played several games against and also the playoffs when he was in San Francisco. What do you make of your organization signing Eric Reid as a safety to join your team?

- Yeah, as you said even back all the way back to 2013, we've played Eric in playoff games. We have played him in regular season games, and he was always a guy on the field and football-wise that was the guy you accounted for. He was a guy who noticed his presence, his physicality, what he was able to bring. And obviously we all know what's transpired over the last few years and what's gone on with him specifically. But it was nice.

Yesterday I was at the facility doing my rehab, and he was in first physical. So I got to meet him really for the first time personally and just kind of welcome him to the team and try to give him a little bit of an idea of what our team is about and kind of how we operate-- what a great group of guys he's joining and what a great locker room we're joining. And I think we're all excited to get to know him. I know a lot has been made about what's gone on with being out in San Francisco with Colin and the whole thing. But I know from a football standpoint I think everyone obviously it's without a doubt we know he can help our team.

And then from the personal standpoint-- listen, this is a very complicated issue. There's a lot of people that have very strong feelings about this anthem policy but just more on a larger level-- the social policy. So we're excited to have him. We know he's a very intelligent person. Torrey Smith speaks very highly of him who's a guy I have a lot of respect for, who has a very clear mind. And he's a very thoughtful person.

So Torrey vouching for him obviously goes a long way. And everyone you've talked to says nothing but good things about him as a person. And I think he's going to fit in our locker room really well.