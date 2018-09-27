- To me, I believe the biggest story in this game is the quarterback on the other side. Because I believe Jarred Goff, he can be a superstar. But I believe that everyone else is going to look every other way for the Rams to be able to give them credit besides their quarterback.

You can't run this type of offense with just a play caller in Sean McVay. Yes, he deserves a lot of credit for the creativity. But if you don't have someone driving the car like Jared-- I don't believe he's a game manager. I believe he's going to be a big-time player, and he's got great players around him. And I believe that's the reason why they're the best team right now in NFL.