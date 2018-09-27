- Thomas told Bleacher Report, I'm trying to go for that number one spot. At the end of the day, I'm going to be history, and no one can erase history. Just pay attention. I will leave it at that. Pay attention. Nick, how good can Michael Thomas be? He is the one guy we've really been talking about consistently at the start of this season.

- Way better than I ever thought he could be coming out of Ohio State, when there was a half dozen wide receivers taken ahead of him, when he was considered a good, but not great player. At least in my eyes. I think a lot of draft people's eyes. Guy that runs about a four six. He's got really good size, but he's not super exposed. We talk about the Chiefs and the Dolphins and all their sparks scores, and four three this, and their shuttle time. But what he's done this year, just building off his first two years, with absurd reception numbers, he's now, to answer your question, putting himself in the discussion to the best receiver in the league.

And I couldn't-- some of these quotes he gave in this story, I then went back and read a story where he was profiled before the season. And before this season he said, I'm trying to be the best receiver in football. And now he's saying, I'm trying to be the best receiver ever.

And it reminded me of a story you told me, that you did with young players either in rookie camp, or it was something. You were retired talking to young players. And you brought a wide receiver up and you said, I'm going to give you for your career 60 touchdowns and 600 catches. Would you take it? Guy said, yeah, I'd take it. I'd take it. Brings up another guy. I'm going to give you 70 touchdowns. I think you're a little bit better than him. And 600 catches. Yeah, I'd take it.

Well guess what? I just split my career, Chris Carter's, in half. Aim higher. Try to be better. Don't set your standard here, set it here. And Michael Thomas is setting his standard here. And I think, and quietly, I mean, he's caught 38 out of 40 balls this year, he's been the breakout star of the season.

- Go ahead.

- Mike, I've been knowing Mike since he was younger. He's also the nephew of Keyshawn Johnson. Keyshawn and I worked together for a long period of time. So Mike's been around professional football. He's one of those professional athletes that he's always wanted to be a pro. Even though he wasn't the best. He was not a five star recruit. He didn't just dominate high school football. It was a struggle for him. And struggle living in the shadow of Keyshawn and everything.

Steve Sarkisian, offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, recalled the story when Keyshawn brought him when he was head coach in Washington. Keyshawn brought him up there to a camp, and they timed him in the forty. He ran four nine. And Sark was like man, I can't use him, Key. And he's like, man, I saw him, he went to prep school, then I saw him playing at Ohio State, and I was like, Keyshawn, why didn't you tell me the guy was going to be a late bloomer and everything? And even Keyshawn or myself didn't know that Mike would be this good. He has, and I don't like to do this, but he has a lot of the same attributes that helped me be successful in college, transferring from college to pro football.