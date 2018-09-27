- I mean, he makes a great point. No Warrior with this super team could ever win defensive player-- oh wait, Draymond won it two years ago. But Kevin, that's a great mental place to be in. And I wish I could put myself in it. Which is, any accolade or award I don't get isn't because I didn't deserve it, just because folks must not like me.

Let me tell the real story about Kevin Durant on that side of the ball. He was excellent last year for about 25, maybe 30 games. And then he went back to lackadaisical-- good, but not great defense.

- He was great in his first year with the Warriors.

- Defensively?

- Yes.

- Absolutely. And his teammate--

- The whole season.

- And his teammate, Draymond, was better. And Draymond one defensive player of the year.

- But how did he win if he was on the Warriors?

- Exactly. Listen, if what Kevin Durant's saying is true, then they could have given Steph the Finals MVP last year. Steph and KD, by the end of the Finals, had about equal-- I argued that KD should have gotten it. I thought they might give it to Steph almost as a Lifetime Achievement Award for the Finals.

- Yeah. Steph get off to a slow start. The slow start in the finals--

- Once again, absolutely. But by the end of it, Steph had the one monster game. I think it was game two of the Finals-- it might have been game three where he had the monster game. KD hit the big shot in game three. It it could have gone either way. I thought it should have gone to KD. But the idea that there's some complex where nah, we're not giving you any awards.

Of course it's going to be hard to win league MVP, when valuable is in the word and it's hard to define how valuable any of the Warriors are when they're all together. But it's not because people hate Kevin Durant. It's not because people don't like Kevin Durant or they're scared of what's in that building.