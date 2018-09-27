- I'd like to see the tape that he was looking at, or I'd like to be sitting in the couch or something with the dip in it that he saw that he was sitting in that he could see that on his TV screen. It's impossible. If you watched the coverage is that Gronk has gotten, it's impossible to judge how fast he can move because he's limited off the line of scrimmage.

The game plan for the first three weeks-- the Texans, Jacksonville, Detroit-- negate Gronk coming off the line of scrimmage-- put multiple people on him, put a lot of people in front of him. You can't judge that. So I don't know what he's looking at, all right? I'm going to tell you. I don't know. He typically has some good stuff to say, but sometimes people are reaching. I don't see that in Gronk right now, or I don't have enough plays that I would able to justify saying that. I have not seen him slow down.

- Enough video evidence of it. Who has the best release off the line of scrimmage of any player in the league right now? Or just one of the best? I'm not asking you to give a definitive number one.

- Odell Beckham.

- OK. How would Odell-- how quick would he look if he was getting gunner coverage at the line of scrimmage? Double teamed at the line like Gronk was against Detroit?

- No, he would slow down tremendously.

- Right. And Gronk, by the way, it's not like he ever was a burner. He's too big to be that. Gronk's ability was how strong he is, how big he is, what an absurd catch radius he has-- those were the things that Gronk did and has always done at an A-plus level. It's never been, oh, I'm going to beat my man off the line of scrimmage and be running free down the field.

Think about the Gronk highlights we know that come to mind. They're not him running wide open. It's contested catches. It's catches where he has someone on him, but he's able to get enough separation to go up and get it.

- And the last time I heard a rumor like this about a great Patriot player it was after Kansas City I think had beaten--

NICK WRIGHT: Annihilated them.

- And Tom Brady was done. And Trent Dilfer admits it was his worst day in television. He was like, oh man, the dynasty is over. They're done. Tom Brady is done.

I'm slow to the party. I'm slow to if a guy can play, and I'm slow to guy is washed up even though Adrian Peterson is trying to prove me wrong in that category. So I haven't seen enough evidence that I would say Gronk has slowed down. The number one tight end in the NFL is Rob Gronkowski.