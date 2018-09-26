Nick Wright: ‘LeBron has nothing to prove to anybody… Lakers fans, NBA fans— nobody’
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NBA. Hear what Nick has to say about LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
- What, if anything, does LeBron have to prove to Lakers fans at this point?
- Not nothing. And I'm--
JENNA WOLFE: Nothing?
- Nothing.
JENNA WOLFE: No, OK.
- Nothing. I'm amazed at how short of a memory people have. What was our last snapshot of LeBron James? Oh, the greatest individual playoff run arguably in league history? It was two game-winners. It was 45 in one Game 7. It was 46 in a Game 6 to stave off elimination, and then 35 in a Game 7 without Kevin Love, followed up by a 51, 9, and 9 in Game 1 of the finals.
It was a playoff run where he went 34, 9, and 9 for the entirety of the playoffs. It was a 20-win Cavs team that became a 50-win Cavs team and went to the NBA finals. And now, when he didn't sign a one-year deal, as Le-- that's what LeBron was talking about. What do I got to prove? Man, this the first time I've committed myself to four years, willingly, in my career.
First time-- like, what do I-- what do I have to prove? Nothing. It's-- I understand the question, because there is the the Kobe Bryant troop that is still saying, ah, you got to do this. You got to-- man, LeBron has nothing to prove to anybody-- Laker fans, NBA fans, nobody.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices