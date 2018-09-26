- What, if anything, does LeBron have to prove to Lakers fans at this point?

- Not nothing. And I'm--

JENNA WOLFE: Nothing?

- Nothing.

JENNA WOLFE: No, OK.

- Nothing. I'm amazed at how short of a memory people have. What was our last snapshot of LeBron James? Oh, the greatest individual playoff run arguably in league history? It was two game-winners. It was 45 in one Game 7. It was 46 in a Game 6 to stave off elimination, and then 35 in a Game 7 without Kevin Love, followed up by a 51, 9, and 9 in Game 1 of the finals.

It was a playoff run where he went 34, 9, and 9 for the entirety of the playoffs. It was a 20-win Cavs team that became a 50-win Cavs team and went to the NBA finals. And now, when he didn't sign a one-year deal, as Le-- that's what LeBron was talking about. What do I got to prove? Man, this the first time I've committed myself to four years, willingly, in my career.

First time-- like, what do I-- what do I have to prove? Nothing. It's-- I understand the question, because there is the the Kobe Bryant troop that is still saying, ah, you got to do this. You got to-- man, LeBron has nothing to prove to anybody-- Laker fans, NBA fans, nobody.