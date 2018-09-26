Nick Wright outlines how speed might kill the struggling Patriots against the 3-0 Dolphins
Nick Wright and Cris Carter preview Miami Dolphins-New England Patriots Week 4 matchup. Nick breaks down the challenges the Dolphins pose or the Patriots. Do you agree with Nick?
- Here's what the Pats-- one of the things they have going for them this week-- they don't lose divisional home games. They just don't. Since '07, Brady's played 28 of them. They're 27-1. 27-1 at home against their division. Dolphins, Jets, Buffalo-- they all come to New England once a year. They all go home with an L once a year.
- Not that it's that hard against those three teams.
- That's what they have going for them. So people-- I heard people this week saying, Ryan Tannehill's never won in New England. I mean, none of these quarterbacks won in New England. Like, whether they were rookies or not, none of them win in New England. Here's what the Dolphins, though, can do-- because I trust the Pats, despite the struggles of until the last few weeks, to be able to scheme themselves an offense.
I mean, you cannot scheme yourselves defensive speed. And C, you pointed this out to me after you called that Dolphins game-- because I went into the year thinking the Dolphins-- when I was doing my little schedule stuff, Coach, I was looking at whoever's playing the Dolphins-- like, an easy win for them, easy win for them. I didn't think Dolphins were gonna be good.
You came back and said, not only are the Dolphins better than I thought they were, but I have drastically underestimated their speed about that they have tried to do almost a Kansas City Chiefs' light version of spark scorers-- guys that can jump, and run-- quickness. And I looked at it this morning-- Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, who's back now, Jakeem Grant, and Kenyan Drake-- that's four wide receivers and a running back. They are all 4.4 or faster.
All of those guys are 4.4 or 4.3 guys. The one thing that I think New England right now defensively lacks as much as almost any team in the league is speed. Like, that can be an equalizer of a lot of things if you just can't cover guys out of the backfield, can't cover guys deep downfield. That's one area I think Miami has a huge edge.
