- I'm going to write to Jameis as soon as he walks in the building. I think Jameis is getting there 5:45 this morning. If Jameis can't beat Fitzpatrick as a quarterback, then Jameis shouldn't be my franchise quarterback. Jameis is a franchise quarterback. You can question if he made bad decisions off the field or not. You can bake it into it, but from a pure football talent standpoint, he's a lot better than Fitzpatrick.

And even at his worst, he's not near Fitzpatrick when Fitzpatrick's at his worst. All right? Right now, I go right back to Jameis. Why? Because every week I tell my team, you know, something guys? I'm going give us the best chance to win. And I've seen Jameis play football, and I've seeing him play at a higher level than Fitzpatrick.

Yeah, Fitzpatrick these three games. But we also-- you can't close your eyes and forget the first half because that's what he's going to do. He's going to throw interceptions. He's going to make mistakes. And not five years or over 10 years, this is what he's done. So he's going to come back down to earth, come crashing down.

I believe he's a better backup than Jameis is a backup coming up. That's why I put Jameis back in. If the wide receivers outside continue to play the way that they are, I believe that we'll see the same productivity out of Jameis. This is what we expected from Tampa before the 2017 season.

We had them. They were in all. They were on of the hot picks all. They're going to be a playoff team. We expected the offense to look exactly like it looks now because of Jameis not because of Fitzy. So it's been a combination of guys are playing good football, Dirk Koetter has called some great games. They played against some very, very soft defenses. But for me, Jameis Winston is my starting quarterback.