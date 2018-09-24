- It might not be shocking that he won this tournament from the lens of six months ago. But it is jaw dropping from the lens of 16 months ago.

- Oh, yeah.

- 16 months ago was when Tiger was passed out at the wheel of his car in the middle of the road-- car running. Says he miss-medicated himself. He's still on probation from that. And he's the Tour Champion? He was-- Justin Rose needed a birdie on the 18th or else Tiger's the FedEx Cup Champion?

That's the world we live in-- mixed in between there, by the way, a spinal fusion surgery, which you've reiterated numerous times. And we've never seen a golfer have that procedure and go compete at a high level. We-- there are a lot of good comeback stories in sports-- some from self-inflicted things, and some for not. Mike Vick's comeback-- self-inflicted why he was out of football. But that 2010 season was a great comeback.

Monica Seles-- hers, obviously, was not self-inflicted at all, but her winning the '96 Aussie Open-- it's a great story. But this is now-- there's Ben Hogan's car wreck. There's Ali having for years stolen from him by the government. Mario Lemieux getting cancer and then coming back to win the scoring title. And Tiger Woods this year-- that really was totally encapsulated by this tournament.

This is one of, if not, the greatest comeback in modern sports history. And I didn't think it was possible. It was the injury-- every part of his life, C, was going the wrong direction. His personal life was in shambles. He-- his injuries were as bad as could be imagined for a golfer.

CRIS CARTER: And all those things too, self-inflicted.

NICK WRIGHT: Yes.

- Tiger's got some injuries doing some type of training-- Navy SEAL stuff. Some people know about it. But a lot of his problems started out by trying to follow in his father's footsteps-- him being consumed with the military and the ability to be able to change his body-- change his body. But also-- man, the guy's changed his golf swing four times. Forget about back fusion. Oh, that being-- the guy's changed his golf swing.

And he don't have a teacher. There ain't no-- there ain't no one in the golf pros up there running up to him-- oh, man, Foley-- swing coach. Oh, Butch Harmon. Oh, man-- no. This is Tiger Woods not only putting his life together off the course, but putting everything on the course. So you have to give him credit because it's the only time in his career that he didn't have a swing instructor.

- You know, there was a moment on 17 where he was-- where he was-- he was gonna make a shot, and everyone around him had the cameras out. And he snapped for a brief moment. He said, put the camera-- and you saw the old Tiger for a brief moment. And I wondered is he nervous? Is he getting frustrated? Is this the old Tiger?

And he auto corrected it. And he-- it was a great shot. And-- and then he came up on 18. And even the way he celebrated was almost understated. He's not only changed himself physically and emotionally, but there was a change on his outlook in life, which I think, also-- say what you will-- I think helped him a lot getting through this year.

- Because-- just like we didn't know if he was going to have this moment again, he didn't know he was gonna have this moment again.

FEMALE COMMENTATOR: No. He said as much.

- And to have that-- you're right, C, that a lot of it is self-inflicted. But to have that removed from you, and that feeling-- that's why he said the walk up to 18 was so emotional for him. And he said that he was nervous on 18 in the bunker. He said, I was worried that I was going to do what any weekend golfer would do and shoot this thing out of bounds. He's like, once I got it on the green, I knew I had it won.

And he got that feeling again. And he gave that feeling to America again. Like, this is-- we are so, so, so divided as a people right now. And I feel like Tiger Woods is one of the few athletes-- I know he doesn't have a unanimous approval rating-- but one of the few athletes that everyone seemed to be rooting for yesterday.

- Yeah. I think the people are rooting for him, but I think one thing we should really be encouraged about as far as golf goes-- people winning tournaments over 40. Vijay Singh-- he's won the most-- one of the best athletes, one of the guys that works hard at it. He's won 22 times since he's been 40. Yesterday, Tiger gets win number 80. We should be encouraged that Tiger Woods-- we're going to see this plenty of times in his 40s, in the Winner's Circle, hoisting up the trophy. So exciting times for the world of golf.