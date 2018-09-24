- I know this won't solve anything, but will it help when the Patriots get Josh Gordon up and running? Were you surprised he was inactive yesterday?

- No, I wasn't surprised. If the player doesn't know what to do, Tom's not going to throw to him anyways. You can put him out in the field and he could play 100 plays. And Tom will not throw him the ball if he doesn't believe that he's going to be in the right spot. And again, not knowing Josh Gordon, but he doesn't have a ton of experience in the league. We don't know how quick of a learner he is, so it's probably better to give him a week to try to get up to speed.

- But even at the risk of only having three receivers active.

- 32 teams in the league. If I'm going from one team to another team, the Patriots are the number one team, as an offensive player, I would not want to go to if you thought he needs to play in a week or two. It's one of the most complicated systems. It has the most depth, all right, and width, because of how long the people have been there. Not only their quarterback, Bill and Josh McDaniel.

We just can't think. This is not a nursery rhyme. This is New England football. And if they won all these Super Bowls and have been affective for that, it's because of the complication, and it's not simple. We shouldn't be expecting Josh Gordon to come out there and run out there and be some knight in shining armor on a white horse and be able to save the Patriots. No, it's far more complicated than that.