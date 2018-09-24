- And is really hard for people in life to admit that they made a mistake, especially people who were very, very successful and people that are rich. Jerry and them made a mistake cutting Dez Bryant. Like, Dez Bryant gives them some juice, gives him some energy. People talk about the sideline stuff. Man, that's part of doing business.

Man, you need guys who can make plays with the football. The two best route runners, Tavon Austin and Cole Beasley, two small guys, undersized, slot guys-- you're not gonna win many games. Their inability to build a win on the outside with seven, eight-man boxes, it will hurt them. So to me, when I watched the game last night, yes, I said it-- Dez Bryant should be on the Cowboys.

They made a huge mistake. And week in and week out, that's what I'm starting to see that comes out. Just-- no one's gonna-- would Dallas have a press conference today and say, yeah, you know something? Yeah, we did. They're gonna keep saying, oh, I believe in my wide receivers. I believe in our skilled guys.

But the truth of the matter is, most of these guys are unproven. And the reason why they're unproven is because they're not that good. They don't have a number one, let alone, a number two. They got a-- they got five, threes, and fours playing in their positions.

NICK WRIGHT: Absolutely right. And the guy who replaced Dez Bryant-- in quotation marks-- Allen Hurns, has been nowhere to be found this year. He's only been targeted nine times. He has four catches for 51 yards on the year, which makes the Dez Bryant-- now in hindsight-- removal all the more jarring because they didn't save any money.

Dez' dead money plus Hurns' cap hit equals what it would have cost to keep Dez without a pay reduction, which by the way, again, they didn't even offer to him. Like, this is-- I know sometimes you get frustrated because on-- we talk so much about quarterbacks, and football is so much more than just quarterbacks-- but given the Cowboys total lack of production from their passing game, which is the biggest reason they've struggled this year, Dak Prescott is going to be the center of discussion this week and this year for the Cowboys. And rightfully so.

Dak, in the first quarter yesterday, was two of six for four yards and a pick. In the first half, he had 40 yards. They are still sitting on one passing play of greater than 20 yards all year long. You said it, Jenna-- nine out of 11 games under 200 yards passing including five consecutive games? In his last five games, heh has three touchdowns, four picks, a 71 rating, and hasn't had 195 yards passing. Like, Dak has regressed to-- I mean, he's unrecognizable to where he was his rookie year to me.