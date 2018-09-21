Nick Wright previews Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 matchup: ‘Zeke needs to have a big game’
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- NFL
- Seattle Seahawks
-
Nick Wright and Chris Canty preview Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks Week 3 matchup. Nick explains why Ezekiel Elliott needs to have a big game on Sunday.
