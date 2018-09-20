Nick Wright on Giants-Texans Week 3 matchup: ‘For one of these two teams, the season ends Sunday’
Cris Carter and Nick Wright preview New York Giants-Houston Texans Week 3 matchup. Nick explains why he thinks this game is a 'must win' for the Giants. Do you agree with Nick?
