Nick Wright explains why Ryan Fitzpatrick should remain the Bucs’ starting QB
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NFL on today's show. Nick explains why he thinks Ryan Fitzpatrick should remain the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting QB even after Jameis Winston returns. Do you agree with Nick?
