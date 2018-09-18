Cris and Nick : Josh Gordon to Patriots is not Randy Moss 2.0, it’s not even comparable
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss twitter comparing Josh Gordon joining the New England Patriots to Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Hear why Nick and Cris strongly disagree.
