Cris Carter on Josh Gordon: ‘There’s no guarantee he will make the Patriots better’
Video Details
Cris Carter reacts to the New England Patriots acquiring Josh Gordon. Hear what Cris thinks about the Pats taking a chance on Gordon.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices