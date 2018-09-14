Cris Carter on Cowboys vs. Giants: ‘This is a bigger game for Dallas and Dak’
Chris Canty joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright preview Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants matchup on today's show. Hear why Cris thinks this is a must-win for Dak and the Cowboys.
