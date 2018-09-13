Nick Wright on Westbrook’s knee surgery: ‘It’s incredibly concerning to me’
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NBA on today's show. Nick reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook undergoes arthroscopic surgery on right knee and how this will impact Westbrook's future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices