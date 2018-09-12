Cris Carter thinks Jerry Jones ‘will regret’ comparing Dak to Cam Newton and Jared Goff
Video Details
- Cam Newton
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- First Things First
- Jared Goff
- Jared Goff
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC South
- NFC West
- NFL
-
Cris Carter and Nick Wright talk Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear why Cris thinks Jerry Jones will regret comparing Dak Prescott to Cam Newton and Jared Goff.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices