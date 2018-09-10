Nick Wright thinks Texans coach Bill O’Brien cost his team the game
Nick Wright and Chris Canty share their takeaways from Houston Texans 27-20 loss to the New England Patriots. Plus, Nick reacts to Texans coach Bill O'Brien's comment that it wasn't his job to call T.O. after Rob Gronkowski's controversial catch.
