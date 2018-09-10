Chris Canty on Khalil Mack’s Bears debut: ‘He was trying to win defensive MVP… in one game’
Video Details
Nick Wright and Chris Canty discuss Khalil Mack's debut with the Chicago Bears on today's show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices